This week's Lakeshore Press Pass podcast looks at the Lions' latest heartbreaking loss, and peeks ahead at Friday's homecoming battles, including the Lakers hosting the Trojans in the Battle for the Paddle.
Lions' loss, Battle for the Paddle focus of latest sports podcast
