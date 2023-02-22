Grand Haven, Grand Haven Christian, Spring Lake and Fruitport schools have all announced they'll be closed Wednesday.
The closures were announced Tuesday night, in advance of the forecasted storm expected to hit West Michigan on Wednesday.
A winter storm warning goes into effect Wednesday at 10 a.m. and continues through 4 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids.
Heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total sleet and snow accumulations of 1-3 inches. Ice accumulations could reach one-tenth to four-tenths of an inch. Coupled with winds gusting as high as 45 mph, the storm brings a possibility of power outages and tree damage.
Travel could become difficult, according to the National Weather Service. Those who do drive are urged to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.
