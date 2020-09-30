LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan's state of emergency Tuesday, continuing a declaration that is the basis for various orders designed to fight the coronavirus.
While the emergency had been scheduled to expire Thursday, the governor had been expected to continue it. The declaration, which she has lengthened many times, will now run through Oct. 27.
In her order, the Democratic governor said the health, economic and social harms of the COVID-19 pandemic remain "widespread and severe." State emergency operations are necessary to bring the virus outbreak under control, she said.
The emergency — first declared in March — is the underpinning for Whitmer's restrictions on business operations and gathering sizes along with a requirement to wear a mask in enclosed public spaces and crowded outdoor places.
(2) comments
6/30 = 69,380 confirmed cases. 8/31 = 107,636 confirmed cases. 9/30 = 124,687. Yep - sure looks like an emergency to me. Thanks, Gov Whitmer, for taking the health and welfare of Michigan residents, families, and workers seriously, and for taking the tough steps necessary to help keep our state safe.
Of course she did
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.