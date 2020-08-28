A warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches in Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Allegan and Van Buren counties will be in effect from 2 a.m. Saturday through 2 a.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Service has issued the Beach Hazards Statement to warn of high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. Piers may be heavily swamped by the waves.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Northwest winds of 15-25 mph will create waves of 3-6 feet through late tonight or early Sunday along the shore from St. Joseph to Manistee.
All areas could become hazardous, but the north-facing piers will be the most dangerous places to swim. This includes the North Beach in South Haven, Holland State Park, Mears State Park and Muskegon State Park.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with local authorities on potential beach closures.
