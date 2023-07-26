A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for Ottawa County, as well as northern Allegan County.
The warning is in effect until 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service identified a line of severe thunderstorms stretching from 12 miles southwest of Grand Haven to 6 miles west of Saugatuck, moving at 60 mph.
The storm could bring with it wind gusts up to 60 mph, as well as damaging hail.
