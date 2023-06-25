According to the National Weather Service out of Grand Rapids, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa and surrounding counties.
Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain are the main threats.
The thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.
