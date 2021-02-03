The State of Michigan on Wednesday reported 1,383 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 63 deaths attributed to the virus.
That brings the statewide total throughout the pandemic to 563,893 confirmed cases and 14,704 deaths. Of those confirmed cases, 481,801 are listed as recovered, as of Jan. 29.
In Ottawa County, a total of 41 new cases were reported Wednesday, and two additional deaths. That brings the county's total to 21,411 cases of COVID-19 and 329 deaths.
A total of 633 people have been hospitalized due to COVID, and 19,029 county residents are listed as having recovered from the virus.
The latest deaths of county residents include a 73-year-old male and a 74-year-old male, both who died on Feb. 3. On Jan. 28, the virus claimed the life of an 87-year-old male, while on Jan. 21, a 95-year-old female died due to COVID-19, according to Kristina Wieghmink of the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.
That brings the county's pandemic case count to 21,370, with 18,907 recovered and 327 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.