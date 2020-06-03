The state health department reported 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday and 304 new confirmed cases of the virus.
That brings Michigan's cumulative total number of cases to 58,035, with 5,570 deaths.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said Wednesday that the county has 876 cumulative lab-confirmed cases, which is up 14 from Tuesday; and 41 deaths, which is up one from Tuesday's report. The county says 403 of its coronavirus cases are considered recovered, with 7.8 percent still hospitalized.
According to the state health department's Wednesday report, Muskegon County has 657 cases, up nine from Tuesday's report, and is holding at 37 deaths.
LANSING — Michigan lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would allocate more than $1.2 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding, including $200 million to help small businesses restart as stay-at-home restrictions are loosened.
The state, meanwhile, relaxed rules so people can visit patients in hospitals and accompany them to physicians' offices as long as they are screened. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rescinded an order that allowed governments to delay responses to public-records requests during the emergency, effective June 11.
The $1.2 billion supplemental budget legislation unanimously cleared the House Appropriations Committee, which added $700 million that was not included in a Senate-passed version. The measure would set aside $500 million in case the unemployment benefits fund drops below a certain balance and allocate $200 million to businesses — $188 million to qualifying small businesses and $12 million to agriculture processing plants.
Grants would be capped at $1,000 per plant employee and $5,000 per small business.
The federal funding also would be used to give a $3 an hour raise to nursing home employees and home care workers, up to $1,000 in bonus pay for first responders, and grants to child care providers to reduce costs. There also is money to provide testing supplies and personal protective equipment for nursing, home health and day care facilities.
Michigan Department and Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued exceptions to allow visitors inside hospitals, outpatient clinics and doctor's offices. There must be designated entrances, screening for COVID-19 symptoms and mask requirements. People are strongly discouraged from visiting those at risk of severe virus complications, such as older adults and patients with underlying conditions.
Hospitals also must make available onsite and offsite alternatives to in-person visits like video or audio calls.
— Contact tracers in New York City hired to contain the spread of coronavirus reached more than half the 600 or so people who tested positive for the virus there. Dr. Ted Long, head of the city's program, said tracers getting through to that many "shows that the system we're setting up is working."
— Sweden's chief epidemiologist showed contrition as criticism mounted over the Scandinavian country's method of fighting the coronavirus, which has resulted in one of the highest death rates per capita in the world. Sweden did not shut down the country or economy, relying on citizens' sense of duty. Tegnell later defended what the country did, saying there's always room for improvement.
— The pandemic has forged a rare agreement in Venezuela between President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition party, led Juan Guaidó, for battling the coronavirus. The accord for helping those with virus in the country will be overseen by international health workers.
— A Chinese company paid by California to manufacture hundreds of millions of protective masks missed a Sunday deadline for federal certification, marking the second time its shipments to the state will be delayed. State officials are deciding whether to give manufacturer BYD more time or seek a refund for about a quarter-billion dollars it already paid up front.
— The coronavirus pandemic pushed Australia's economy into recession for the first time in 29 years in the first quarter of the year, and the situation is expected to get worse. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Wednesday the current June quarter will be the second in a row in which the Australian economy has contracted.
— A Ukrainian soccer team has found 25 cases of the coronavirus among players and staff. The Ukrainian soccer association says the cases at Karpaty Lviv came from tests on 65 people. The team's first game was canceled because of suspected virus cases and the league has now postponed two more matches.
— The central Chinese city of Wuhan has tested nearly every one of its 11 million people for the coronavirus in a mass effort that resulted in the isolation of 300 people, authorities said.
— The British government is confirming plans to impose a 14-day quarantine for people arriving in the country starting next week, despite pleas from the travel industry to drop the idea. Airlines and tour companies say the quarantine will derail plans to rebuild business.
