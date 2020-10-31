Wicked weather will descend on West Michigan over the next day or two.
A wind advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday for Ottawa, Muskegon, Allegan, Oceana, Van Buren and Mason counties.
A lakeshore flood warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday for the immediate lakeshore areas of Ottawa, Muskegon, Mason, Oceana, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
Windy conditions will develop near the Lake Michigan shoreline Saturday evening. South winds will likely gust at times to as high as 55 mph Saturday night and early Sunday. Away from the lake, winds will gust to 40-45 mph.
Scattered power outages are possible Saturday night and Sunday. Some light accumulations of snow are expected across Central Lower Michigan on Sunday.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Significant erosion of beaches and dunes, inundation of low-lying areas along the lakeshore and in river mouths, and road closures are possible.
Strong winds and high waves will continue to produce hazardous conditions on piers, breakwaters and unprotected shoreline, so caution is advised until the winds and waves subside. Winds and waves of this magnitude produce moderate to severe beach erosion.
