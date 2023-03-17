A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. Friday and continue through 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids.
The advisory is for Ottawa, Kent, Muskegon, Oceana, Van Buren and several other counties.
The NWS said 2-4 inches of snow accumulations are possible, with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
Light lake-effect showers are expected to develop late Friday night, with more significant snow showers and blowing snow expected Saturday.
The weekend forecast for Grand Haven:
Friday night: Snow showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Saturday: Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. High near 27. Blustery, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Saturday night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a northwest wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 32.
