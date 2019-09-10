Did new summer reading program curb 'summer slide'?

Grand Haven students spent time reading during their summer vacation with the help of books delivered to them.
Almost 10,300 books were delivered to Grand Haven Area Public Schools students enrolled in the Kids Read Now summer reading program. Of the slightly more than 1,500 students in kindergarten through third grade who were enrolled in the program, 69 percent were actively participating.
During the kickoff event in May, students received the first three of nine books from the program. As they reported completing books, the children received additional ones via mail throughout the summer. On average, 6.9 books were delivered per active student.
Mary Jane Evink, director of instructional services for GHAPS, said they’re “thrilled” with the program’s inaugural year.
In addition to receiving books at no charge to their family, students will be recognized for their participation during school assemblies. Students who read eight of the nine books will also receive a prize.
Through the program, Evink said the school district reached more students and influenced more reading than ever before. Rolling out the program to Grand Haven families wouldn’t have been possible without a subsidy from the Michigan Department of Education and funding from the Grand Haven Schools Foundation, she added.
Educators plan to use student data to assess if the program made a difference in preventing the so-called “summer slide.” Evink said they will compare May and September diagnostics results and the Kids Read Now data to see if students maintained or grew their reading skills. Students take diagnostic assessments that show what they comprehend and what they’re ready to learn, Evink said.
Prior to the program’s kickoff event, students selected their own books. The variety of texts available for them to choose resonated with the kids, said Griffin Elementary School second-grade teacher Stacy Farmer.
“Book access and student choice are essential for developing lifelong readers, and Kids Read Now helped make that happen,” she said.
Rosy Mound Elementary School first-grade teacher Amy Polston said her second-grade son was “thrilled” to receive new books in the mail.
“It definitely motivated him to keep reading over the summer,” she said.
A second year of the program has yet to be determined. To make it come to fruition, Evink said they need the state education department to be willing to repeat their generosity of a subsidy, and for some community financial support and an overall support of reading.
