Unofficial election results: Nov. 8 (updated: Tuesday 9:42 p.m.)
Governor (6% reporting)
Gretchen Whitmer: 52%
Tudor Dixon: 46.5%
Secretary of State (5% reporting)
Jocelyn Benson: 53.8%
Kristina Karamo: 44%
Attorney General (5% reporting)
Dana Nessel: 50.9%
Matthew DePerno: 46.8%
Congress, 3rd District (4% reporting)
Hilary Scholten: 1,153
John Gibbs: 1,334
State Senate, 31st District (16 of 114 Ottawa County precincts fully reporting)
Kim Nagy: 19,219
Roger Victory: 43,055
Jessica Fox: 1,570
State House, 88th District (6 of 34 Ottawa County precincts fully reporting)
Christine Baker: 6,570
Greg VanWoerkom: 10,263
Marv Bolthouse: 360
Ottawa County commissioner, 10th District (3 of 12 precincts fully reporting)
Douglas VanBennekom: 2,445
Roger Bergman: 3,851
Ottawa County Circuit Court, new judgeship (18 of 134 precincts fully reporting)
Paul Kraus: 34,614
Mercedes Watts: 15,460
Grand Haven school board, 2 6-year terms (3 of 19 precincts fully reporting)
Tracey Nauta: 2,112
Nichol Stack: 2,879
Carl Treutler: 2,459
Tommy Van Hill: 2,996
Roger Williams: 2,964
Grand Haven school board, 1 4-year term (3 of 19 precincts fully reporting)
Marc Eickholt: 3,185
Thomas Hoekstra II: 3,831
Spring Lake school board, 3 6-year terms (1 of 7 precincts fully reporting)
Amber Bolhuis: 1,322
Kathy Breen: 1,172
Courtney Holmes: 1,415
Jennifer Nicles: 1,310
Chris Martinez: 1,275
Kevin Priddy: 204
Curt Theune: 1,480
Statewide proposals
Proposal 1 (3% reporting)
Yes: 68%
No: 32%
Proposal 2 (3% reporting)
Yes: 60%
No: 40%
Proposal 3 (4% reporting)
Yes: 57%
No: 43%
Local proposals
NORA millage, Ferrysburg (0 of 1 precinct fully reporting)
Yes:
No:
NORA millage, city of Grand Haven (0 of 4 precincts fully reporting)
Yes: 1,195
No: 1,010
NORA Millage, Grand Haven Township (0 of 7 precincts fully reporting)
Yes: 2,005
No: 2,198
NORA Millage, Robinson Township (0 of 3 precincts fully reporting)
Yes: 78
No: 223
Crockery Township nonmotorized trails millage renewal (0 of 4 precincts fully reporting)
Yes: 312
No: 251
Olive Township road millage renewal (1 of 2 precincts fully reporting)
Yes: 674
No: 653
Spring Lake Public Schools operating millage renewal (1 of 7 precincts fully reporting)
Yes: 1,926
No: 1,338
Sources: miottawa.org, WZZM-TV and The Associated Press
