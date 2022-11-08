Election 2

A Spring Lake resident walks with her ballot in the gymnasium of St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Tuesday afternoon.

Unofficial election results: Nov. 8 (updated: Tuesday 9:42 p.m.)

Governor (6% reporting)

Gretchen Whitmer: 52%

Tudor Dixon: 46.5%

Secretary of State (5% reporting)

Jocelyn Benson: 53.8%

Kristina Karamo: 44%

Attorney General (5% reporting)

Dana Nessel: 50.9%

Matthew DePerno: 46.8%

Congress, 3rd District (4% reporting)

Hilary Scholten: 1,153

John Gibbs: 1,334

State Senate, 31st District (16 of 114 Ottawa County precincts fully reporting)

Kim Nagy: 19,219

Roger Victory: 43,055

Jessica Fox: 1,570

State House, 88th District (6 of 34 Ottawa County precincts fully reporting)

Christine Baker: 6,570

Greg VanWoerkom: 10,263

Marv Bolthouse: 360

Ottawa County commissioner, 10th District (3 of 12 precincts fully reporting)

Douglas VanBennekom: 2,445

Roger Bergman: 3,851

Ottawa County Circuit Court, new judgeship (18 of 134 precincts fully reporting)

Paul Kraus: 34,614

Mercedes Watts: 15,460

Grand Haven school board, 2 6-year terms (3 of 19 precincts fully reporting)

Tracey Nauta: 2,112

Nichol Stack: 2,879

Carl Treutler: 2,459

Tommy Van Hill: 2,996

Roger Williams: 2,964

Grand Haven school board, 1 4-year term (3 of 19 precincts fully reporting)

Marc Eickholt: 3,185

Thomas Hoekstra II: 3,831

Spring Lake school board, 3 6-year terms (1 of 7 precincts fully reporting)

Amber Bolhuis: 1,322

Kathy Breen: 1,172

Courtney Holmes: 1,415

Jennifer Nicles: 1,310

Chris Martinez: 1,275

Kevin Priddy: 204

Curt Theune: 1,480

Statewide proposals

Proposal 1  (3% reporting)

Yes: 68%

No: 32%

Proposal 2  (3% reporting)

Yes: 60%

No: 40%

Proposal 3  (4% reporting)

Yes: 57%

No: 43%

Local proposals

NORA millage, Ferrysburg (0 of 1 precinct fully reporting)

Yes:

No:

NORA millage, city of Grand Haven (0 of 4 precincts fully reporting)

Yes: 1,195

No: 1,010

NORA Millage, Grand Haven Township (0 of 7 precincts fully reporting)

Yes: 2,005

No: 2,198

NORA Millage, Robinson Township (0 of 3 precincts fully reporting)

Yes: 78

No: 223

Crockery Township nonmotorized trails millage renewal (0 of 4 precincts fully reporting)

Yes: 312

No: 251

Olive Township road millage renewal (1 of 2 precincts fully reporting)

Yes: 674

No: 653

Spring Lake Public Schools operating millage renewal (1 of 7 precincts fully reporting)

Yes: 1,926

No: 1,338

Sources: miottawa.org, WZZM-TV and The Associated Press

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.