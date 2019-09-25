Students browsed and discussed art in downtown Grand Haven on Tuesday.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools fourth-graders explored the ArtWalk entries at venues throughout the city and participated in an interactive movement activity with Spotlight Dance Academy at Waterfront Stadium.
Grand Haven Main Street funds the busing for the annual trip, which is organized by the school district’s staff, Cyndi Casemier of C2C Gallery and Tracey O’Neal-McQueen of Spotlight Dance Academy.
“Art is an important part of a well-rounded education,” said Mary Jane Evink, director of instructional services for GHAPS.
By visiting the downtown, Evink said the students gain an appreciation for art, have time to think about its value, and become exposed to a variety of genres and artists.
“When they talk about art, it engages students in state standards which ask them to develop evidence-based thinking,” she said. “Their thinking is safe because there is no right or wrong answer.”
Additionally, by participating in the interactive movement activity with the dance academy team, Evink said hopefully it expands the students’ ideas of art.
As they viewed the artwork, the children participated in a “see, think, wonder” routine. They were asked to describe the piece objectively and state facts about it.
In the “think” portion of the routine, the students shared what they thought was going on in the piece, and they explained what led to their thoughts. The group also explored things they “wonder” about the artwork.
At Loutit District Library, a group of Rosy Mound Elementary School students – Alec Purkis, Ben Gribar, Annabelle Hendrick and Nicole Kaines – commented on artwork displayed on the bookshelves. Purkis said it’s impressive the young age of some of the artists and the work they entered.
“You don’t see stuff like this a lot,” Gribar added.
By participating in the field trip, Evink said she hopes the students gain skills such as deeper, critical and evidence-based thinking; form a community connection; and develop the skills to have conversations about art and thinking. The field trip is an experience that the students and their teachers can draw from throughout the year, she said.
“This experience is multi-dimensional,” Evink said. “So many conversations, thinking and inspiration can come from this day.”
