Art at the Yard

The annual Art at the Yard fundraiser will take place 5-8 p.m. Saturday at D. Baker & Son Lumber in Grand Haven.

 File photo

After a year’s hiatus, Art at the Yard is back.

It will take place Saturday, Oct. 16, from 5-8 p.m. at D. Baker & Son Lumber, 720 Pennoyer Ave., Grand Haven.

Art at Yard painting

Painting by local artist Deborah Bowen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.