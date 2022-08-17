Art on the Riverfront is an annual outdoor, juried art show held along Grand Haven’s waterfront. This year’s show is Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The one-day art exhibit showcases the works of regional artists in a wide variety of media – including painting, photography, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, glass, wood and metal.
Awards will recognize artists with a “Best in Show” and second place, and a poster contest. Additionally, the public will have a chance to vote for their favorite artist through the “People’s Choice” award.
Art on the Riverfront is free to the public. For more information, visit facebook.com/artontheriverfront and www.instagram.com/artontheriverfront.
