The Grand Haven Municipal Marina was filled with activity this past Saturday.
Throughout the morning and afternoon, a steady flow of people visited Art on the Riverfront, said Brad Patterson, the event’s chairperson. The 2019 juried art show featured 41 artists of mediums ranging from pottery, painting, glass, sculpture, wood, metal and jewelry.
About $700 in awards were presented. Artists who received awards include Suzanne Mays-Wentzell, of Fennville, for Best in Show; Beth H., of Southfield, received second place; Laura Hendrie, of Buchanan, received the People’s Choice; Marina Kontorina, of Grand Rapids, received the Gallery Uptown Award; and Petrus Martens, of East Lansing, was the poster contest winner.
Valerie Boet and Susan McElfish, of the Westra Bye Memorial Art Foundation, served as jurors for the show. The foundation is focused on providing funding for Grand Haven Area Public Schools students who have an interest in pursuing studies in visual arts.
Although they don’t have an official attendee count, Patterson said the event seemed busier than previous years, and some of the artists had similar comments.
The event is the result of many people working behind the scenes, including Gallery Uptown members, who do printing and design work to put it all together, Patterson said.
The Gallery Uptown sponsors the art show. Posters for the 2019 event are still available, along with a few posters from previous years, for $5 each. They can be purchased at the Gallery Uptown, 201 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Next year’s Art on the Riverfront will be the show’s 20th year. Patterson said it’s great the community comes out to support the event and the arts.
