Art Trail 1

Artist Christi Dreese, seated, shows off her work during the 2020 Artist Trail event at Carolyn and Company, 205 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

 Tribune file photo

An Artist Trail will be held in Grand Haven on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will take place at 14 different locations, with 23 artists participating.

