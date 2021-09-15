BigRed Quilters

ArtPrize winner Annie Loveless will speak to the Big Red Quilters Guild in Holland on Sept. 20.

The Big Red Quilters Guild in Holland is welcoming two-time ArtPrize winner Annie Loveless, who will offer a lecture at their meeting on Monday, Sept. 20.

The hour-long program will focus on Loveless’ textile art. She will include images of her work and take attendees through her three different quilting techniques. Loveless will also share her art quilt journey, included her ArtPrize experience.

