2019 ArtWalk award winners announced

(Tribune photo/Meghan Haas) Jan Moser accepts her award during the 10th annual ArtWalk awards ceremony at the Grand Haven Community Center on Thursday. Moser earned second place in the public vote for the Specialty Media category with her entry, titled "Mother and Son."

Artists from the Grand Haven community and beyond crossed a Community Center stage Thursday evening to accept awards in the 2019 ArtWalk.

The award winners were determined by their peers and a panel of judges.

The following first- and second-place winners are listed, followed by the venue where their works can be seen through Oct. 7.

Judges awards

Drawing

1st: "The Gardener" by Rachel Drelles, at Vintage Green

2nd: "Snails Galore" by Marlan Cotner, at Peace Frogs

Painting

1st: "The Beekeeper" by Christa Barnell, at The Paper Place

2nd: "Portrait of Iris" by Sandy Meyer, at Gallery Uptown

Photography

1st: "Lake Michigan Session" by Marc A. Hoeksema, at Carlyn and Company

2nd: "Pier Gold" by Jon and Lori Arvey, at Theater Bar

Recycled Art

1st: "Nod to Van Gogh" by Kris Campau, at Studio JSD

2nd: "Tempus Fugit" by Jan Grant, at Calico Cat

Sculpture

1st: "Fish of Hope" by Rick Champion, at Studio JSD

2nd: "Torso Study" by Farrer Costen, at Grand Haven Community Center

Specialty Media

1st: "Shards" by Mark Jones and Kathy O’Brien, at The Creative Fringe

2nd: "Calm Tempest" by Martha Bergquist, at Borr’s Shoes

Public vote awards

Drawing

1st: "Great Grey Moonlight" by Chandra Jennings, at Calico Cat

2nd: "Spring Run Off" by Sean Sterzer, at Marushka

Painting

1st: "Hometown Hero" by Andy Frisinger, at Jumpin' Java

2nd: "Martini Blues in the Night" by Sid Disbrow, at Fortino’s

Photography

1st: "Religion Lost" by Chris Howell, at Cook’s Kitchen and Pantry

2nd: "Lake Michigan Session" by Marc Hoeksema, at Carlyn and Company

Recycled Art 

1st: "Cabalitos del Mar" by Henri Laime, at Buffalo Bob’s

2nd: "August Night" by Derek Lenters, at Carlyn and Company

Sculpture 

1st: "To Save" by Daniel Muellerleile, at Snug Harbor

2nd: "Sandhill Crane" by Terri Kipling, at The Paper Place

Specialty Media

1st: "Race to the Sea" by Kris Campau, at Marushka

2nd: "Mother and Son" by Jan Moser, at Patricia’s Chocolates

