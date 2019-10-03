2019 ArtWalk award winners announced

Artists from the Grand Haven community and beyond crossed a Community Center stage Thursday evening to accept awards in the 2019 ArtWalk.
The award winners were determined by their peers and a panel of judges.
The following first- and second-place winners are listed, followed by the venue where their works can be seen through Oct. 7.
Judges awards
Drawing
1st: "The Gardener" by Rachel Drelles, at Vintage Green
2nd: "Snails Galore" by Marlan Cotner, at Peace Frogs
Painting
1st: "The Beekeeper" by Christa Barnell, at The Paper Place
2nd: "Portrait of Iris" by Sandy Meyer, at Gallery Uptown
Photography
1st: "Lake Michigan Session" by Marc A. Hoeksema, at Carlyn and Company
2nd: "Pier Gold" by Jon and Lori Arvey, at Theater Bar
Recycled Art
1st: "Nod to Van Gogh" by Kris Campau, at Studio JSD
2nd: "Tempus Fugit" by Jan Grant, at Calico Cat
Sculpture
1st: "Fish of Hope" by Rick Champion, at Studio JSD
2nd: "Torso Study" by Farrer Costen, at Grand Haven Community Center
Specialty Media
1st: "Shards" by Mark Jones and Kathy O’Brien, at The Creative Fringe
2nd: "Calm Tempest" by Martha Bergquist, at Borr’s Shoes
Public vote awards
Drawing
1st: "Great Grey Moonlight" by Chandra Jennings, at Calico Cat
2nd: "Spring Run Off" by Sean Sterzer, at Marushka
Painting
1st: "Hometown Hero" by Andy Frisinger, at Jumpin' Java
2nd: "Martini Blues in the Night" by Sid Disbrow, at Fortino’s
Photography
1st: "Religion Lost" by Chris Howell, at Cook’s Kitchen and Pantry
2nd: "Lake Michigan Session" by Marc Hoeksema, at Carlyn and Company
Recycled Art
1st: "Cabalitos del Mar" by Henri Laime, at Buffalo Bob’s
2nd: "August Night" by Derek Lenters, at Carlyn and Company
Sculpture
1st: "To Save" by Daniel Muellerleile, at Snug Harbor
2nd: "Sandhill Crane" by Terri Kipling, at The Paper Place
Specialty Media
1st: "Race to the Sea" by Kris Campau, at Marushka
2nd: "Mother and Son" by Jan Moser, at Patricia’s Chocolates
