Community members gathered outside The Depot in downtown Grand Haven to celebrate artists Tuesday evening.
With live music, snacks and a ribbon cutting, the 10th annual ArtWalk began, kicking off two full weeks of events, including Family Art Day, Artist Market and awards ceremonies recognizing the pieces chosen by jurors and the community as the best in six categories.
“We’re here to honor artists, the arts in general, and build a community around the arts,” said Steve Loftis, one of the organizers for ArtWalk. “Through ArtWalk, we have been able to create a platform for artists to engage and inspire the public, and create further interest in the arts in general.”
Loftis said after 10 years, the vision for arts in Grand Haven has grown tremendously. It is the hope of ArtWalk organizers to see a continued effort and conversation of all things related to art in the community, he added.
While enjoying the music, attendees had a chance to look at some of the many entries hanging in The Depot or set up throughout the area.
“This is a wonderful event,” said Carmella Loftis, one of the artists who painted a garbage (c)art for ArtWalk 2019. “It brings together so many artists who otherwise wouldn’t have an opportunity to show their work.”
The 95-gallon garbage (c)arts were available to be decorated this year and will be on display during the Garbage (C)art Beauty Pageant on Family Art Day this coming Saturday.
A full schedule of events, artists and locations of the entries can be found at ghartwalk.com/event-info/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.