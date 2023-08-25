The Atrium Art Gallery at Second Christian Reformed Church in Grand Haven will be hosting artist Eric Nykamp beginning Sunday, Aug. 27.
The new exhibit, titled “Landscape of the Mind,” is a reflection of a profound change in subject material that Nykamp has come to embrace after a time of disappointment, loss and grief over personal life experiences.
Nykamp is known for his whimsical use of the human body as a way to explain the experience of faith. His new pieces are reflections that came from introspection and long walks and drives through his own neighborhood and farmland, as well the shoreline of West Michigan. Using acrylics, gold leaf and graphite, he invites us to see the beauty of nature in all its bounty – from the fields, to the trees, and the intricacy of their leaves.
The exhibit will be available Aug. 27 through Nov. 12, with a reception with Nykamp on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 11:30 a.m.
The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Second Christian Reformed Church, 2021 Sheldon Road. Special arrangements can be made by calling 616-842-0710.
