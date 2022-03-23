Fruitport Calvary Christian students who performed at the 2022 West Michigan Student Showcase, from left: Bradley Richards, Kendon Sutherland, Claire Swanson and Josiah Jackson. Jackson took home the event's top honor, the Gary W. Ostrom Showstopper Award.
MUSKEGON — Several local students were among those recognized during the 2022 West Michigan Student Showcase.
The event allows students to show off their talents in various fields, including performing arts, visual arts, literary arts and digital media. It took place March 16-17 at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon.
