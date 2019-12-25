Calvin's lecture series can be seen in Grand Haven

A Grand Haven church will be one of 60 remote webcast locations worldwide to broadcast one of the nation’s leading lecture and cultural arts series next month.
The 2020 edition of the award-winning January Series from Calvin University will feature New York Times best-selling authors, Billboard-topping musicians and a 41-year veteran of the White House press corps. It begins Jan. 8.
The 15 speakers will provide insight on issues like poverty and hunger, the global water crisis, immigration, mass incarceration, religious freedom, and big data’s inequality and threat to democracy. A few of the notable names in the 2020 lineup include: Ann Compton, who covered seven presidents; Mitch Albom, an author, columnist, radio host and philanthropist whose books have sold more than 39 million copies; and Jonathan Haidt, a social psychologist at NYU whose last two books were New York Times best-sellers.
For a full list of speakers and topics, visit calvin.edu/january.
The director of the January Series, Kristi Potter, says the goal of the annual speaker series is to cultivate deep thought and conversations about important issues of the day so as to inspire cultural renewal and the shaping of better global citizens in God’s world.
“Gaining knowledge is the first step to making a difference,” she said. “If we don’t know about these topics, then we don’t know how we can actually make a difference.”
Potter says this work starts with listening, even to those with whom we may disagree. She noted that Day 2 of the January Series will provide a great opportunity for attendees to see what this looks like.
“We have the opportunity to hear from two respected scientists who hold opposing viewpoints on the topic of origins," Potter said. "One is a six-day creationist, the other a theistic evolutionist, and both feel strongly about their views. Both actually feel the other person’s view is harming the church. And yet, the two have learned to talk to, rather than past, one another, using respectful dialogue with the understanding that they are both Christians.
"This moderated conversation will serve as a model for us for how to have difficult conversations — something we aspire to foster through this series and in all of our work at Calvin University," she added.
While the series will dig deep into some of the complex issues facing the world today, it will also highlight the great progress being made in some of them. Potter expects it will inspire hope.
“It’s not all doom and gloom — positive things are happening," she said. "I hope those who tune into the series this coming year will leave hopeful for the future and understand how they can take steps to make a difference. And maybe that step is just being more willing to listen to one another and acknowledging one another for who they are.”
The January Series lectures will be video-streamed live at Second Christian Reformed Church, 2021 Sheldon Road in Grand Haven, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The lectures are free and open to the public.
In all, the 60 remote locations will span 22 U.S. states, three Canadian provinces and one site in Europe.
