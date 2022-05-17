Central Park Players will perform the play, “A Piece of My Heart,” at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave., this coming Friday and Saturday, May 20-21. Performances are at 7:30 p.m.
Performances were also held this past weekend. The show is produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc.
“A Piece of My Heart” was written by Shirly Lauro. The show premiered off-Broadway at the Manhattan Theatre Club in 1991, and has since been produced more than 2,000 times globally. It features the inspiring true stories of six courageous women sent to Vietnam, and their heart-wrenching struggle to make sense of a war that irrevocably changed them and a nation that shunned them.
The drama centers on a career Army woman, an American Red Cross volunteer, a Navy Nurse, two Army nurses, an entertainer and the men who surround their lives. The play portrays each woman before, during and after her tour in the war-torn nation and ends as each leaves a personal token at the memorial wall in Washington, D.C. These women are played by Cathy Gartland, Robin Beebee, Julie Bratton, Jennifer Reeths, Lydia Amaya and Emily Kindervater. Adam Bell and Scott Murphy complete the cast as the American men.
CPP’s performance is directed by Margo Walters, who dedicated this show to those who have given their life in service to our country.
The production is also dedicated to Keith Clark, who came to the auditions of an earlier production of this play to offer his help.
“He shared his stories so that I could understand the sights, smells and sounds of Vietnam,” Walters said. “He told me that working on this show healed him. He told me about the thousands of soldiers that came home from Vietnam, and about those who are still trying to come home. He helped me create this production for you so that we will always remember the service of our military. Keith, rest in peace.”
The play is assistant-directed and stage-managed by Lisa Hilliard. Diane Reeths is the producer and Ed Walters is the technical director. Drew Edwards served as the military advisor.
Premiering the week after Mother’s Day, this play holds a special place in Walters’ heart as she remembers seeing it with her mother, a nurse who considered joining the effort in Southeast Asia.
“I remember thinking that she would not be the same person had she gone and experienced the things that some of her friends lived through,” Walters said. “The women who we portray here today are our mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters and friends. We need to remember not only their experiences that happened before and during the Vietnam War, but also what happened to them afterward.”
Tickets can be purchased online by cpp.ludus.com or by contacting the box office at 616-229-0530. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students. Online and phone sales close one hour before the show; however, tickets can be purchased at the venue.
