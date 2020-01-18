“Guided by the Light,” the new exhibit at the Atrium Art Gallery of Second Christian Reformed Church in Grand Haven, contains the art collection of Donna Spaan.
This collection of contemporary art – much of which has been donated to the art gallery of Calvin University – represents nearly a century of collecting pieces that make a dramatic use of light. As Spaan has noted, light influences not only what we see, but how we see it, with a “spiritual power of illumination” that works together with the physical force of the art.
The collection contains many different expressions of this concept, inviting the viewers to see with their eyes and then have a conversation with themselves to determine what they are really seeing. Without light there is darkness, but where the light shines and what it illuminates is the essence of the art and gives the viewer who sees that light a role in creating the meaning of the piece.
As Spaan actively searches for and considers new art for the collection, she is constantly asking herself what the light is doing in a particular piece and how the artwork might help to illuminate other pieces in her collection.
The exhibit will be available through March 24, with a reception with Donna Spaan at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays, at 2021 Sheldon Road (corner of Robbins Road) in Grand Haven. Special arrangements can be made by calling 616-842-0710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.