LEFT: Lighthouse Quilt Guild co-chairperson Jackie Fisher shows off one of her quilts. RIGHT: Visitors check out one of the several quilting supply vendors at the Lighthouse Quilt Guild show on Friday. It is open again Saturday at St. Pat’s in Grand Haven.
Tribune photo / Paige Wilson
The 2023 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival is off to a colorful start this weekend in the halls of St. Patrick/St. Anthony Parish, where the Lighthouse Guild Quilt Show is taking place.
Upon walking in, visitors are surrounded by a variety of beautiful patterns and intricate designs. Some are abstract mosaics, while others mimic photographs. A large wall houses an array of small tugboat-patterned quilts made by young students at Grand Haven’s Mary A. White Elementary School.
