A lavender silk gown with floral lace overlay, worn by actress Jessica Brown Findlay as "Downton Abbey" character Lady Sybil Crawley, is on display now at the Muskegon Museum of Art's "Dressing the Abbey" exhibit.
"Downton Abbey" character Matthew Crawley, played by actor Dan Stevens, wore this robe during season three. This bedroom setup is on display at the Muskegon Museum of Art's "Dressing the Abbey" exhibit.
An embellished, beaded silk evening gown is displayed in front of an elegant dining table setup, as part of the “Dressing the Abbey” exhibit now being showcased at the Muskegon Museum of Art.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Muskegon Museum of Art Director of Marketing Kristina Broughton feels a fabric sample in the kids' corner of the "Dressing the Abbey" exhibit now open at the museum.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
1920s-era toys borrowed from the Lakeshore Museum Center are also on display in the kids' corner.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
An up-close look at a brown velvet hat worn by actress Geraldine James as Queen Mary in the 2019 "Downton Abbey" movie.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Tiffany glass from the art museum's permanent collection is on display for the "Dressing the Abbey" exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Servants’ outfits and bells from the TV show “Downton Abbey” are on display at the Muskegon Museum of Art’s “Dressing the Abbey” exhibit.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
A sculpture from the Muskegon Museum of Art's permanent collection, specifically 1920s era, sits on display in the "Dressing the Abbey" exhibit.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
MUSKEGON — Fans of the popular TV show and movie “Downton Abbey” are in for a treat with the traveling exhibit now on display at the Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W. Webster Ave.
There are 36 different outfits on display for “Dressing the Abbey” – from the wardrobe worn by the actors and other props from the show as well, like servant’s bells used in the TV show. Intermixed with the costumes are artifacts and 1920s-era furniture from the Lakeshore Museum Center and local residents, and paintings on the wall from the art museum’s permanent collection.
