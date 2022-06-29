MUSKEGON — Fans of the popular TV show and movie “Downton Abbey” are in for a treat with the traveling exhibit now on display at the Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W. Webster Ave.

There are 36 different outfits on display for “Dressing the Abbey” – from the wardrobe worn by the actors and other props from the show as well, like servant’s bells used in the TV show. Intermixed with the costumes are artifacts and 1920s-era furniture from the Lakeshore Museum Center and local residents, and paintings on the wall from the art museum’s permanent collection.

dressing abbey 5

Kristina Broughton, director of marketing at the Muskegon Museum of Art, stands in the “Dressing the Abbey” exhibit, which is now open to the public through Sept. 12.

