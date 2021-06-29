The award winners for the 2021 Grand Haven Arts Festival, a juried art show that took place this past weekend in the city's downtown, were announced Tuesday.
Best in Show went to Julie Sanford for her jewelry, Booth 1. The Jury’s Choice was Peter Rujuwa for his sculpture, Booth 52. The Excellence Award went to Brad Patterson for his clay works in Booth 9. The People’s Choice was painter Bradley Goff, Booth 84.
