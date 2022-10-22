The Grand Haven Art Festival is featured on the cover of the November 2022 issue of Sunshine Artist magazine.
Sunshine Artist is a 50-year-old magazine that provides comprehensive reviews of fine art fairs, festivals and events, along with small crafts shows from across the country. It also provides features on everything from tips to boost artists’ business to in-depth reports on current trends in the industry.
