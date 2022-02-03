The Grand Haven Art Festival is putting out a call to artists to apply for the 2022 show, which will is scheduled for June 24-26.
Nearly 100 artists will fill the first three blocks of Washington Avenue for the outdoor art event.
Artists will be invited to an artist social on Saturday, June 25. The deadline to apply is Feb. 15.
For more information, search for “Grand Haven Art Festival” on Facebook, or visit grandhavenartfestival.org.
The event is put on by the Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven-Spring Lake-Ferrysburg.
