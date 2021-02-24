Art Poster

Artists are invited to apply for a spot at this year’s Grand Haven Art Festival, which will be held June 27-28 in downtown Grand Haven.

 Tribune file photo

The Grand Haven Art Festival is seeking fine art exhibitors for the 60th annual Art Festival, slated for June 26-27.

About 100 artists will fill Washington Avenue, turning downtown Grand Haven into an outdoor art gallery.

