The Atrium Art Gallery at Second Christian Reformed Church is featuring artistic expressions in many media in a new exhibit, “A Myriad of Talents: Art by the members of Second Church.”
Members of the congregation were encouraged to submit pieces that they had made and the resulting art includes pencil drawings, acrylic paintings on metal and canvas, wood carving, photography, quilting, graphic arts, stained glass, basketry, and more. Each offering gives voice to talent that has been nurtured and developed by each individual artist in their particular choice of expression.
The exhibit will be available now through Jan. 31.
The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and until noon on Fridays, at 2021 Sheldon Road (corner of Robbins Road) in Grand Haven. Special arrangements can be made by calling 616-842-0710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.