Holland art council to host 'Nutcracker' ballet tea

HOLLAND — This holiday season, the Holland Area Arts Council is reprising their partnership with Grand Rapids Ballet in two special performances for children ages 4 to 10 – and their adult guests – on Sunday, Nov. 17.
The gallery, located at 150 E. 8th St. in downtown Holland, will be filled with the enchanting giggles of children as they experience the magic of music, dance and storytelling. Performances will be held at 12:30 and 2:30 pm.
“The Nutcracker Ballet Tea” is a story-time brunch in a winter fairy-tale land of ballerinas, nutcrackers and toy soldiers. Members of Grand Rapids Ballet Junior Company will dance vignettes from “The Nutcracker” as Attila Mosolygo, artistic director of the junior company, reads “The Nutcracker” story. The performance includes tea, snacks and a box of treats for each child.
Tickets for the Nutcracker Ballet Tea are on sale now. Admission is $35 per ticket. Children 10 and under get in for $15 each.
Tickets to Grand Rapids Ballet’s The Nutcracker, which will be held Dec. 13-15 and 20-22 at DeVos Performance Hall, can be purchased online at grballet.com or by calling 616-454-4771 ext. 10.
For more information, call the Holland Area Arts Council at 616-396-3278, email helpdesk@hollandarts.org, visit hollandarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.