More than 50 regional artists will transform the Grand Haven Community Center into an innovative, one-night-only art space from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
The show, titled ARTxALL, is part of the Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective pop-up art shows. A few times a year, LVAC transforms local venues into pop-up art galleries for one night as an outlet for regional artists and a fundraiser for area nonprofits.
Saturday's pop-up show and sale features artwork in a wide variety of media — paintings, jewelry, ceramics, photography, glass and more by Lakeshore-area artists — as well as live music by the PHDs jazz band, a cash bar and Lake Effect Catering in the kitchen.
A $10 suggested donation at the door and 20 percent of all artists’ sales allow LVAC to continue bringing innovative art events to unexpected places along the Lakeshore.
“This is LVAC’s third annual all-member show and offers the public a chance to meet local artists, explore their work, build a collection, and enjoy a really fun night out with friends,” said event chair and LVAC board member Sean Sterzer.
To learn more about LVAC or to find out how to become a member, sponsor or venue for a pop-up show, visit lakeshorevac.com, find the group on Facebook, or email marlan@cotnerlaw.us.
