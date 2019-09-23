MUSKEGON — The 91st annual Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition is now on display at the Muskegon Museum of Art, and it includes the works of nine artists who live in Northwest Ottawa County or have ties to the area.
The exhibit debuted earlier this month and will remain on display through Nov. 13.
The local artists included in the exhibition are: Maggie Bandstra (Grand Haven), Deborah Bowen (Spring Lake), Adam Dahlstrom (formerly of Grand Haven), Susan Ellison (Spring Lake), Jane Ewing (Grand Haven), Catherine McClung (Spring Lake), Carol Moberg (Grand Haven), Jenny Roberts (Grand Haven) and Lee-Ann Frame (Fruitport).
The annual exhibition continues the Muskegon museum’s legacy of showcasing the work of Michigan artists. The competitive show presents a contemporary look at the issues, themes and materials inspiring artists. Featured media includes painting, printmaking, drawing, photography, sculpture, textiles, jewelry and installation works.
A total of 800 pieces were entered to be juried into the exhibition; 406 artists had their art accepted and 106 pieces are on display.
This year’s juror was Amy Chaloupka, curator of art at the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham, Washington.
