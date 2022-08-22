Despite the forecast of wet weather and a rainy start, Art on the Riverfront still managed to draw plenty of people to Grand Haven’s waterfront Saturday.
The show was juried by members of the Westra Bye Memorial Art Foundation, with Best in Show awarded to watercolorist Suzanne Mays-Wentzell of Fennville.
Second place went to Corey Bechler of Honor.
People’s Choice was voted by the public and given to Marina Kontorina of Grand Rapids.
The 2022 Poster Contest winner was Lynn Neill of Rockford. Posters are available by contacting Art on the Riverfront through social media.
