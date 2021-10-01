MUSKEGON — Dr. Scott Behrens, vice president of enrollment management and student success at Monroe County Community College, will present “Using Data to Inform Growth and Student Success” on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at noon in Muskegon Community College's Stevenson Center, Room 1300.
His talk, which is free and open to the public, kicks off the Muskegon Community College President’s Speakers Series, "Lessons in Leadership," which will feature individuals selected by MCC President Dale K. Nesbary for their impact on the growth of his professional career. Nesbary is retiring next summer after 44 years in higher education, research and public policy work, including 13 years as the college president.
