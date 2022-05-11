MCC Artshow

Artwork by Muskegon Community College students will be on display at the Overbrook Art Gallery beginning May 16.

MUSKEGON — The 58th annual Muskegon Community College Student Art and Design Exhibition in the Overbrook Art Gallery begins Monday, May 16, and runs through Sept. 8.

The gallery’s summer hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

