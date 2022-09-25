MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Museum of Art will debut a new exhibit, “Jonathan Thunder: Maamawi,” beginning Thursday, Sept. 29.
Thunder is a member of the Red Lake Ojibwe Nation. He creates paintings and animated films that speak to popular culture, modern society, and his Ojibwe heritage. Boldly colored, comedic, and insightful, Thunder’s artworks offer a merging of contemporary culture and traditional heritage.
