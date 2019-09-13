Na-Ni Chen Dance Company and the Ahn Trio to perform Sept. 19-20

HOLLAND — The Hope College Great Performance Series will present Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company and the Ahn Trio on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 19-20, at 7:30 p.m. in the DeWitt Center main theatre.
Two of the most popular groups to ever appear on the series now return to perform together with the Ahn Trio performing music live onstage for Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company. The dance company performed two sold out performances at Hope College in 2004, and the Ahn Trio sold out Dimnent Memorial Chapel in both 2002 and 2007. They have recently begun collaborating together.
Bridging the grace of Asian elegance and American dynamism, Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company’s ground-breaking works have focused on themes from ancient Chinese legends to contemporary dances inspired by the art of Chinese calligraphy.
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has performed in places such as the Joyce Theater in New York and the Lincoln Center. The company also made an appearance on a number of television specials on PBS/NJN, ABC and WNYC and has done eight international tours spanning the globe.
Hailed as “exacting and exciting musicians” by the Los Angeles Times, the three sisters of the Ahn Trio – Lucia on the piano, Angella on the violin, and Maria playing the cello – have earned a distinguished reputation for embracing 21st century classical music with their unique style and innovative collaborations. In 2011, President Barack Obama invited the Ahn Trio to perform at the White House for a state dinner honoring South Korea. In two decades of touring, the Trio has performed in all 50 states and in more than 30 countries and has recorded six albums. The classically trained trio has branched out to work with contemporary composers, DJs, and other genres hoping to build a wider audience for chamber music.
Tickets are $23 for regular admission, $17 for senior citizens and members of the Hope College faculty and staff, and $6 for children. Admission is free for Hope College students. Tickets are available online at hope.edu/tickets and will be sold at the door if available.
In addition to Nai-Ni Chen Dance and the Ahn Trio, this year’s Great Performance Series includes Cuarteto Latinoamericano with guitarist Jiji (Oct. 17), Nobuntu (Nov. 1), Alfredo Rodriguez/Pedrito Martinez Duo (Jan. 24), Los Angeles Theatre Works (Feb. 22) and Spanish Brass (March 27).
More information about the season and special season subscriptions may be obtained online by visiting hope.edu/gps/.
