SPRING LAKE — This past weekend, the Spring Lake District Library brought the outdoors inside with the annual Tri-Cities Garden Club Flower Show.

This was the club’s 63rd annual show, after taking the last two years off due to COVID-19 concerns.

Garden Show 1

Three-year-old Everett Gradwohl shows off his winning flower arrangement at this past weekend’s Tri-Cities Garden Club show at Spring Lake District Library.

