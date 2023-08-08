The 40th annual Sand Sculpture Contest will take place on the Grand Haven City Beach on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Sand Sculpture Contest is a family-friendly event that welcomes builders of all skill levels, allowing families, friends, co-workers and individuals sculpt the sand into amazing creations. Participants are given a two-and-a-half-hour time block (from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) to sculpt the sand without any artificial supports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.