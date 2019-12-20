Hopper Miller, a graphic design student at the Careerline Tech Center and a Spring Lake High School junior, designed the winning logo for the West Michigan Student Showcase 2020, an annual celebration of excellence for area high school youth held at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon.
The logo will be used to brand the event and on all media, printed materials and T-shirts for next year’s showcase.
Sally Salkowski, a CTC graphic design instructor, said this competition is a great real-world challenge for students due to its design requirements.
“The logo needed to appeal to teens, capture the feeling of the event and work within the design requirements for screen-printing,” she said. “I’m proud of (Miller) for thinking outside the box and bringing a fresh look to the logo and marketing for the 2020 West Michigan Student Showcase event.”
Miller’s design incorporates the home of the showcase – the Frauenthal Center – for a unique and creative concept that stood out from the other entries, Salkowski said. Miller said his inspiration for the logo was to blend the history of the event into a modern design.
“I wanted to make sure it appealed to the teen target market and looked good on a T-shirt,” he said.
Since 1981, high school students from Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa counties have participated in the West Michigan Student Showcase. Schools select students for it in the areas of academics, athletics, literary arts, performing arts and visual arts. This year’s showcase is March 18-19.
