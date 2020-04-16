TRAVEL-FAMILYTRAVEL5-DE

Cherries take center stage at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City. The 2020 festival has been canceled. 

 TNS photo/Detroit Free Press

The 2020 National Cherry Festival held annually in Traverse City has been canceled over coronavirus-related safety concerns.

Kat Paye, National Cherry Festival executive director, said the event is being postponed until July 3-10, 2021.

