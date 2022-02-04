I’ve never had the pleasure to get behind the wheel of anything with serious horsepower – the closest I’ve come is going pedal to the metal during go-kart races.
But when I stepped foot in the DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids on Thursday afternoon, that all changed – except for the part where I put my foot on the gas.
The Michigan International Auto Show returned to Grand Rapids after a one-year hiatus this weekend – Michigan’s only winter auto show. Attendees can sit inside cars, trucks, SUVs and more to “see how they feel when it comes to leg room, interior height, dash design and storage.”
The event featured new vehicles from more than 20 manufacturers and describes itself as the “greatest annual opportunity for the public to view their next car.” The show highlights the latest in technology, engineering, mobility, speed and style when it comes to trucks, SUVs, crossovers, electrics, hybrids, performance and luxury vehicles.
I’d love to tell you I walked away with a new set of wheels – only problem is, I’d have to notch the winning ticket for Michigan’s Mega Millions jackpot first.
Nonetheless, the array of immaculate, sometimes historical, other times innovative, with a splash of aftermarket customization, were all on display – many of which highlighted the ingenuity of auto suppliers in West Michigan.
And while there was a little something for everyone, a handful of vehicles were head and shoulders above the rest.
Really, really fast
Kiddy-corner from the Million Dollar Motorway and just beyond Gentex Corporation’s display, nestles the Grand Gallery – the cusp of specialty and performance.
I’ve always known Ferrari – the Italian luxury car manufacturer – to be the pinnacle of high-performance cars. But the 2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast is an outlier in their latest innovations and a “shift to the 12th dimension.”
The 12-cylinder, 6.5-liter Ferrari ushers in a new era in their well-known niche of V12 engines – the most powerful and fastest road-going one of its kind. With a top speed eclipsing 211 mph and 834 horsepower, it’s no wonder the Ferrari was the most eye-catching vehicle in the showroom.
A pearly white, or “Bianco Italia,” exterior glossy finish transitioned flawlessly with subtle bronze accents – including the Olympic bronze finishes on the inner and outer rims. The white leather interior was the perfect touch to cap off an irresistibly satisfying, extremely fast vehicle – and an example of what happens when an automaker commits to crafting something that offers the best performance money can buy.
With a price tag north of a half-million dollars – MSRP $528,203 – it was not only the most expensive automobile, but the most riveting benchmark performance machine at DeVos.
A blast from the past
Things have certainly changed in the American Auto Industry that is now more than 120 years old. The Gilmore Car Museum’s display beautifully captures just how far the industry has come with not only the world’s first concept car, but several vehicles that were cornerstones for the next generation of automobiles.
Of course, there was definitely one I couldn’t keep my eyes off – the 1927 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Torpedo Phaeton. The name sings well with the design – rather narrow but structurally sound – that was only one of 2,212 produced in the world.
This unique vehicle began its life as a company experimental test chassis, often driven along the French Riviera, helping to refine the future of the Phantom I and Phantom II models. The lightweight aluminum custom Torpedo Phaeton coachwork was installed by an abstract artist, E. A. Wadsworth.
The car seats four and features a detachable top that cleverly disappears into a hidden body compartment when not in use. Eventually, after changing hands a few times, the Rolls Royce was fully restored and recently given to the Gilmore Car Museum by a Carmel, Indiana, donor.
Factory price of the car – $17,000.
Charged up!
Of the 20 manufacturers, there were several that unveiled their latest innovations in electric vehicles (EV). But none offered the ability for customers to power their homes with an electric truck when the grid goes dark.
That is, until the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning was rolled in.
A true glimpse of the innovating new capabilities that enhance the energy independence of its customers, the Lightning is kickstarting the acceleration of zero-carbon solar energy.
Released with four models – Pro, XLT, Lariat and Platinum – the F-Series Lightning targets 563 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft of near instantaneous torque and a 0-60 mph time in the mid-4-second range.
The “truck of the future” is a pillar of the newest advances in EV with base models starting at $39,974.
There were also two all-electric motorcycles on display made by Zero Motorcycles, an American manufacturer started by Neal Saiki – a former NASA engineer – in 2006.
The rapid-charging bikes feature a top speed of 124 mph.
You Audi know
The last stop of the auto show was an all-around look at the 2021 Audi RS7. This wide-bodied, heart-pounding four-door sports car has sleek, aggressive bodywork and an interior that puts comfortability at the forefront.
You could say I felt as if I were in a spaceship.
A twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 pairs with a 48-volt hybrid system, eight-speed transmission and all-wheel drive. The RS7 achieves 591 horsepower, which catapults from 0-60 mph in just 3 seconds. With the most dynamic package, Audi says it can reach a top speed of almost 190 mph.
Coming in at a cool MSRP of $136,345, the RS7 was not only the most expensive car I’ve stepped foot in, but assuredly the fastest as well.
The weekend
The 24th annual Michigan International Auto Show officially kicked off Thursday and will run through Sunday, Feb. 6. Saturday’s times run from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., while Sunday will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets, which can be purchased online, are $12 for adults and $5 for children aged 6 to 14. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free.
The event is held at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW.
