An array of dogs — from breed, age and size — jumped to record lengths off a dock and into a pool at the "Ultimate Air Dogs" show Tuesday afternoon in Grand Haven.
The traveling show, started by former Detroit Tigers pitcher Milt Wilcox and his son Brian, featured some of their own dogs that travel across Michigan and the country to perform. Other dogs that made up the show were local or from other parts of the state.
"There's all different breeds, all different ages," said Todd Zaborac, a UAD employee. "When the Air Dogs started out (in 2005), the Labradors and the Chesapeake (Bay retrievers) were the big dogs then. Then the Dutch shepherds, then the Malinois came around. Now the big jumping dogs are the whippets."
This was the first time the UAD had a show in Grand Haven and at the Coast Guard Festival.
There were three shows with different dogs jumping off the dock for a toy. In between the show times, attendees were able to bring their dogs up and see if they would go in the water.
"We'll start them out on the ramp, see if they can swim," Zaborac said. "Once they show us they can swim and go up the ramp, then they'll go up on the dock and try to jump off."
At least 60 dogs were preregistered to jump off the dock during the time block on Tuesday.
The first dog in the first show, Zink, blew master of ceremonies Wilcox away with an 18.5-foot jump, which ended up being the longest of that show.
"Her longest jump is 22 feet, 5 inches," said Tammy Giroux, owner and handler of Zink, a 8-year-old blue merle border collie.
Giroux, from Clarkston, said she's been doing dock diving with Zink for two years; they also do competitive frisbee. On the dock, Giroux had Zink sit at the opposite end — and then, with an excited yell as she wound up the toy and then threw it, instructing Zink to chase it into the pool.
"As long as your dog can swim, as long as your dog has a prey drive and they've got speed, all you've got to do is work with them," Giroux said.
Giroux was also the handler for Zink's granddaughter in the third competition.
For dog owners looking to get their dog into dock diving, Giroux advised making sure the dog is comfortable getting in and out of a pool and swimming.
"What people don't realize is, in the the lake the water's murky, it's darker and they can touch bottom," Giroux said. "So when they get up and have a perfectly clear pool, they don't know that there's water in there, so they think they're just jumping down on the ground. So that's where you've got to get them to realize that there's water in the pool.
"It's fun, it's a good time, and then you can build their confidence," she added.
One Grand Haven dog jumped for the first time on Tuesday. Twiggy, a 10-month-old border collie mix, jumped 7 feet in the first event, said Connie Passejna, Twiggy's owner and handler.
"I think the most important thing is to have a relationship with your dog so they trust you when you ask them to do crazy things," Passejna said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.