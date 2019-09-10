For the past decade, various forms of artwork ranging from paintings to sculptures and more have decorated venues in and around Grand Haven’s downtown for ArtWalk.
This year, ArtWalk returns with a slightly different schedule. The event will span two weeks, from Sept. 17 to Oct. 7.
“ArtWalk started off about when ArtPrize in Grand Rapids began – we were piggybacking off that,” said Vicki Ellis, the administrative aide for the Grand Haven Main Street Downtown Development Authority. “What’s new is that it’s longer than normal as we are celebrating our 10th year.”
The fun this year will kick off at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, with a ribbon cutting near The Depot on North Harbor Drive.
Local artists, and some from further afield, have submitted their pieces for this year’s event, which will be judged by jurors and visitors. These votes will determine who is the People’s Choice and the juried first- and second-place winners in six categories: drawing, painting, photography, specialty media, sculpture (3-D) and recycled art.
“The public can vote as many times as they wish. Each category will have two winners and each winner will get a cash prize,” said Ellis, noting this year’s cash prizes total $7,500.
Ellis said there are more than 150 artists participating and their works will be featured at more than 60 venues.
“ArtWalk is an exciting event that includes everyone from art enthusiasts to people just learning about art,” she said. “It gives the opportunity for new and experienced artists to show their work.”
Throughout the two weeks, ArtWalk visitors will be able to peruse booths at the Artist Market, where 25-35 artists will be selling their pieces; speak with the masters about their works at the Music and Artist Meet and Greet; participate in Family Art Day, when everyone can create their own masterpieces; and more.
Voting ends Oct. 1, and the awards ceremony is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave. The public will have a few more days to view the entries set around town before ArtWalk 2019 comes to a close.
