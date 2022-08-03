Kids Day at Mulligan’s Hollow featured games, activities and even hot air balloon rides.
Mike Poort organized the free event. He said he’s been involved with the Coast Guard Festival for 28 years and relishes the chance to oversee its Kids Day.
“It’s a great opportunity – it’s fun and the kids enjoy it,” he said. “We had a great turnout last year and even better one this year.”
Active Coast Guard member Alex Christensen and his family were one of the many out enjoying Kids Day. Christensen is originally from Louisiana but has been stationed in Grand Haven for the past two years.
Christensen said it means a lot to be in a community like Grand Haven where everyone comes together to celebrate the Coast Guard.
“There’s a lot of fun activities,” he said. “My kids are younger, so it was awesome for them to be able to mosey around and do the activities and see all the booths, people and the helicopter.”
Poort said he enjoyed being able to put the event on to honor Coast Guard members and also do something for families and the community during the festival week.
Today is the festival’s Seniors Day at Mulligan’s Hollow, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
