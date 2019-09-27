GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Everything was trending up for the second Cops & Rodders car show at Grand Haven High School on Sept. 21.
Organizer Jake Allan, an Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputy, said 96 cars were entered, up from 85 last year. There were also more donations of time, prizes and money, all for the benefit of The Children's Advocacy Center.
"Participants were excited to be part of such a great cause," Allan said.
Grand Haven High School Buc Boosters worked the concession stand and walked around selling items throughout the show, Allan said. Wesco representatives handed out free popcorn and Culver's sold frozen custard with the proceeds being donated.
Awards were given for: Best of Chevy, Ford, Mopar, Tuner, Motorcycle and Street Rod. There was also a Sheriff’s Office award.
The event was sponsored by The Detail Shoppe, Z Tire Center and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
