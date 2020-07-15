The 2020 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still ways to celebrate the Coast Guard this summer.
Festival organizers announced recently that the “Front Porch Salute” will take place from July 25 through Aug. 8. The event allows homeowners and businesses to support the Coast Guard by decorating their porch, deck, front yard or window with patriotic colors and decorations.
“Show everyone how much the men and women of the Coast Guard are appreciated and celebrated,” the festival organizers wrote in a press release. “Some decorations may get special attention, so the more extravagant, the better.”
Decorations can go up anytime between July 25 and Aug. 8. Once completed, take a picture of the completed decorations and email the photo to marketing@coastguardfest.org. Include your physical address.
Decorations should remain in place through Aug. 8.
Main Street celebration
Grand Haven Main Street will also host a Coast Guard Festival-themed decorating contest. From July 24 through Aug. 2, downtown businesses will be transforming their front windows in honor of the U.S. Coast Guard.
The public will have a chance to vote for their favorites in the “Celebrate the Coast Guard” window display competition. Three honorary judges will also select a Juror’s Award; while the public vote, using a QR code at each participating storefront, will select the People’s Choice.
The Juror’s Choice award will be announced Aug. 1, while the People’s Choice will be awarded Aug. 3.
For more information, visit downtownGH.com or search “Grand Haven Main Street” on Facebook.
“The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival loves the Main Street window display competition,” said Annie Lengkeek, marketing director for the festival. “We are also celebrating with a ‘Front Porch Salute,’ which is not a competition but allows residential homes to get involved, as well. The more the merrier!”
